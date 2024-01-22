The South African woman is proud of her humble room in a shack and her pride filled woman people's hearts

Facebook user Mawomantando Nomsa shared a picture of her neat room on a popular interior design group

Showing love, people let the woman know that her room is neat and clean and has a lot of potential

A young woman took to a popular interior design group to show off her humble room. While it was nothing out of a magazine, the woman's pride filled her heart with joy.

This woman's pride had people filled with inspiration, spreading love in the comments of her post. Image: Mamantando Nomsa

Source: Facebook

Living in a shack is the norm for millions of South Africans, and people are quickly learning that the shack life isn't as bad as some perceive.

Proud woman shows off humble room

Facebook user Mawomantando Nomsa took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful with Tshembi's Linen to share a picture of her room.

With just a bed, side table and wardrobe, the woman's neat room got him 5.6k reactions and 419 comments.

Take a look:

People show kindness and love

Many people took to the comment section to let the woman know that her room is neat and clean and that it has a lot of potential. Some shared tips, and others were simple support.

Read some of the sweet comments:

Gilbert Van Vuren said:

“How big is that mokhukhu? I like the setup.”

Mahali Gristinah showed love:

“Smart ”

Albertina Mpurwana suggested:

“Nice and clean. Try to get curtains to make it warm.”

Sylvia Gwebu showed support:

“Nice beautiful and clean ”

