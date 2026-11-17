Nigerian authorities arrested a suspected drug trafficker after discovering 25kg of methamphetamine concealed inside breakfast cereal boxes from South Africa

The suspect, Chinedu Onwude, allegedly lived in South Africa for 24 years under a false identity and held both Nigerian and South African passports

The arrest raised fresh concerns about alleged links between South Africa and international drug trafficking networks operating in Nigeria

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested with Tik. Image: @TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

AFRICA - A suspected drug trafficker was arrested at a Lagos airport after Nigerian authorities found 25kg of methamphetamine hidden inside cereal boxes he had brought from South Africa.

According to the Daily Maverick, Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified the suspect as Chinedu Onwude. He was detained on 11 November 2026 after landing in Lagos on a flight from South Africa.

Drugs packed inside breakfast cereal

Officers searched Onwude's two bags and found 25 parcels of a white crystalline substance weighing 25.05kg, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs had been packed inside assorted breakfast cereal packets and cereal-based food products, apparently in an effort to fool airport security scanners. The NDLEA released photographs showing transparent bags of the suspected substance alongside the cereal boxes.

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According to the agency, Onwude had been recruited by someone with connections to South Africa to transport the consignment. He reportedly told investigators he had been promised R20,000 to deliver the drugs.

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False identity and dual passports

The case drew attention beyond the drugs themselves. The NDLEA alleged that Onwude had been living in South Africa for roughly 24 years under the assumed name Omokan Isaac Babatope, having initially entered the country using forged documents. He was reportedly travelling on both a Nigerian and a South African passport at the time of his arrest.

The bust came shortly after an NDLEA official, Francis Okogun, raised concerns about travellers from South Africa being arrested for bringing drugs into Nigeria. Several similar cases at Nigerian airports have reportedly been recorded in recent months.

Nigerian Ambassador to SA in row with SABC

The latest arrest adds another layer of tension to an already strained bilateral relationship. Briefly News reported more recently that, Nigerian Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode alleged that the South African Presidency had blocked his speech at an event attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa. This comes after Nigeria's parliament banned official visits to South Africa in September 2026 following violent protests targeting foreign nationals. The claim was dismissed by Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya as a misunderstanding.

Source: Briefly News