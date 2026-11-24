A South African pilot survived a plane crash in the DRC's South Kivu province after rebels reportedly shot the aircraft down

Rebel coalition spokesperson Oscar Balinda confirmed the pilot was in their custody and receiving medical treatment

South Africa's DIRCO said it would seek clarity on the incident through its counterparts in Kinshasa

South African pilot was captured after a plan crash in the DRC. Images: SOS Meridias Burundi

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EASTERN DRC — A South African pilot is being held by rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after his aircraft came down in the Minembwe highlands of South Kivu on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Alexander Villette, originally from Cape Town and a former commercial pilot, was the sole survivor of the crash involving a Cessna 208. Three other people on board died. The Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN), a rebel coalition with ties to the M23 movement, claims it brought the aircraft down.

Reports confirm the pilot was captured by rebels

Oscar Balinda, deputy spokesperson for the FRN coalition, confirmed to the Mail & Guardian that Villette had been captured and was under their care. Balinda also alleged that the aircraft had been targeting a civilian area at the time it was downed.

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"The South African fighter pilot is the only one who survived. We are nursing him back to health, but the irony is that the only hospital (Minembwe) that could have saved him is the one that he bombed," Balinda told the publication.

The coalition alleged that the strike had caused damage to a referral hospital serving roughly 80,000 people, and characterised Villette as a mercenary operating in the region.

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Alleged links to private military contractors

Before the incident, Villette had worked as a commercial pilot and Grade II flight instructor, with reported ties to Morningstar Flight Academy and Westair Aviation in South Africa.

Congolese outlet Conspiracy Tracker Great Lakes alleged that he was employed by Contractor Airways (PTY) Limited, a firm reportedly co-owned by former US Special Forces member Steven Shaulis and South African Craig Munro. The company is alleged to operate aircraft out of Kalemie to carry out aerial surveillance and airstrikes in support of the Congolese national army, FARDC.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed it was aware of the incident and said it would issue a response after making contact with its counterparts in Kinshasa to verify the details.

Regional Summit addresses DRC conflict

The capture coincided with a diplomatic gathering in Oyo, Republic of Congo, on the same day, where Kenyan President William Ruto joined a four-nation summit to discuss the escalating conflict in eastern DRC. DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who hosted the meeting, were both in attendance. Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé, serving as the African Union's mediator for the Great Lakes crisis, also participated in the discussions.

Family scared for member fighting in the DRC

In other news, Briefly News reported that a North West family expressed worry about their South African National Defence Force (SANDF) family member after 14 soldiers were killed in an ambush in Goma. This was as M23 rebels continued to gain territory in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Source: Briefly News