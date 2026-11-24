An arrest warrant was issued for Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe after he failed to appear at Harare Magistrates' Court on 24 November 2026

Mugabe faces charges of robbery and malicious damage to property linked to an alleged incident at a Harare guest lodge in November

His four co-accused appeared in court and were remanded in custody until 10 December 2026

A Zimbabwean court haas issued a warrant of arrest for Bellarmine Mugabe. Images: Yellow Dog Productions and Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

HARARE — A Harare magistrate issued an arrest warrant for Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, after he did not appear in court on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

Mugabe had been scheduled to attend a remand hearing at the Harare Magistrates' Court in connection with charges of robbery and malicious damage to property. Magistrate Isheanesu Matova issued the warrant following his absence.

What Mugabe is accused of

The charges relate to an alleged incident at Brompton Guest Lodge in Harare on 3 November 2026. According to the State, Mugabe and four co-accused assaulted a 42-year-old security guard, Lloyd Panyika Mapanduki, and stole his firearm and cellphone. The accused are also alleged to have damaged the cellphone during the altercation.

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The allegations have not been proven in court.

Mugabe and all four co-accused were granted bail of US$100 each on 6 November 2026, shortly after the incident came to light.

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Co-accused remanded in custody

The four men who did appear for the 24 November hearing — Terence Johannes Chinyemba, 31, Fredson Peter, 33, Solomon Pamire, 34, and Munashe Mubhawo, 43 — were remanded in custody. They are next expected to appear on 10 December 2026.

No official explanation was provided in court for Bellarmine Mugabe's absence at the time of the hearing.

Mugabe appears on drug charges

Bellarmine Mugabe is not new to clashed with the law, having been arrested on drug charges in Zimbabwe. Bellarmine was driving an unregistered vehicle when he collected his friend Max Mugaba. Officers stopped the car, conducted a search, and reportedly discovered 72 grams of mbanje inside Mugaba's bag. The case against Bellarmine was withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority before he entered a plea.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Mugabe's latest arrest

Previously, Briefly News reported that radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo had a very simple reaction to news of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's arrest: a single facepalm emoji posted on X. The viral post drew a wave of responses from netizens who had plenty of thoughts about the fallen first son.Dhlomo shared the breaking news post on X with nothing but a a bored emojie, letting it do all the talking. The understated response resonated with many users who were equally exasperated by the development.

Source: Briefly News