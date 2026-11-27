Ugandan President Museveni announced Andile Ramaphosa's visit to Uganda, linking it to a cattle project started with his father

Museveni revealed that one Ankole cow from the original deal recently sold for US$400,000, equivalent to approximately R6.7 million

Social media users questioned whether the arrangement benefited ordinary citizens or served the interests of the two ruling families

Ugandan president with Andile Ramaphosa. Image: @KagutaMuseveni

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Andile Ramaphosa, son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has come under scrutiny on social media following a visit to Uganda, where Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced the meeting publicly on his X account.

Museveni framed the visit as part of a continuing effort to promote Uganda's indigenous Ankole cattle, building on a deal that began with President Ramaphosa several years ago.

According to the Ugandan leader, Ramaphosa purchased 43 Ankole cattle from him, which were then introduced to South Africa via embryo transfer. Museveni claimed that the original herd has since grown to more than 4,000 animals.

The cow that sold for $400,000

The detail that drew the most attention was Museveni's disclosure that one of the cattle recently fetched US$400,000, roughly R6.7 million. He identified the animal as a Bugoondo, tracing its lineage to the original ghee cows known as Enchuundwa, which belonged to Jajja Esteri Kokundeka.

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Museveni also highlighted the broader commercial potential of Ankole cattle, citing their value for beef, milk, high-quality leather and their distinctive horns. He stated that Uganda and South Africa would continue working together to promote the breed on the international stage.

See X post here:

Social media reacts to the Ankole cattle deal

The announcement drew sharp responses from social media users, many of whom questioned whether the arrangement served the interests of ordinary South Africans and Ugandans.

@amudusalongo wrote:

"When a cow is sold at $400,000, it's not business as usual."

@mohale_nelbar said:

"It's all about self enrichment, celebrating useless things."

@PulseOfGood stated:

"This sounds like a family to family business."

@Lobo24111974 said:

"Andile Ramaphosa is not a government official. I smell conflict of interests."

@McGayear asked:

"How this will benefit the poor people of Uganda and us as South Africans?"

Andile Ramaphosa's weight loss stuns SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Andile Ramaphosa's new physique has wowed South Africans. Andile, who's married to Ugandan national Bridget Birungi, made headlines in 2023 after Sunday World reported that his multimillion-rand Sandton house was to be auctioned off. He also took to Intagram to show off his leaner body.

Source: Briefly News