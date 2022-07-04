CIAL Alimentos is looking for its employee who went into hiding after mistakenly being paid 330 times his salary

Details indicate that the unnamed member of staff received R2, 9 million instead of R9 000

Despite reporting the error to his bosses, the employee sent in a resignation letter and has been unreachable on the phone

An unnamed Chilean dispatch assistant worker has gone into hiding after his employer mistakenly paid him approximately 330 times his salary.

The employee resigned and went out of reach after he received 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (R2, 9 million) instead of 500,000 Chilean pesos (R9 000).

That payroll blunder essentially paid the employee of cold meats manufacturer CIAL Alimentos approximately 330 times his salary.

Employee sent resignation letter through lawyer

Business Insider Africa reports that the worker approached the deputy manager of his distribution center and notified him that he had received more than his salary.

The deputy manager reported the error to the human resources department where the employee was requested to go to his bank to initiate the return of the excess funds.

He promised to go the next day, but that would be the last they saw or heard from him as he did not return the money and ignored calls and WhatsApp messages from the employer.

CIAL Alimentos files criminal complaint

The silence was followed by a resignation letter sent via the employee's attorney, then everything about him went silent.

CIAL Alimentos has since filed a criminal complaint against the worker although there has been no sighting or arrest made.

In the complaint, the company is accusing the former employee of misappropriating funds.

