An Indian youth identified as Mithilesh Prasad has modified his car in a bid to actualise his dream of owning a helicopter

The 24-year-old added some helicopter parts to it like the main rotor, tail boom and another interesting body part

Despite now owning a helicopter-like car, the young man has yet a bigger dream of building an aircraft

A 24-year-old man from India, Mithilesh Prasad, has refurbished his car into a 'helicopter.'

According to an Instagram blog @trtworld that showcased the young man's work, he did it to actualise his helicopter dream.

He earns a living renting the car. Photo Credit: @trtworld

To make it look like a real helicopter, he added a helicopter-like tail boom, tail rotor and main rotor to it.

The limitation of his helicopter car is that it can not fly. Mithilesh erks a living renting the car for occasions and ceremonies like weddings.

The young man hopes to someday build his own helicopter and fly it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@psean_the_artist said:

"He’s just going to decapitate someone with those blades."

@thekhanarbab said:

"I was waiting for it to fly the whole time; your shortcoming broke my heart TRT."

@madebyeaq said:

"Best way to kill annoying people during traffic hours."

@hatebuster3300 said:

"I was Amazed by Indian street foods now am speechless with non flying luxury weeding helicopter."

@f.ar.han_.sa.mi_ said:

"He has almost done something what I have wished to do. Great job brother."

@im.umar.qadri said:

"Remembered the other Indian guy who made a helicopter but died while starting test flight. Feel sad for him."

