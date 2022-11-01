A primary school boy who was able to hold his class in the absence of a teacher has gone viral on the internet

Arun Bothra, a police officer, posted the video of the little boy commanding the attention of his classmates

The passionate way he taught them in the Twitter video impressed many people who called him a natural leader

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A primary school boy from India has shown a lot of confidence in a video that captured him teaching his classmates.

In the video posted on Twitter by Arun Bothra, a police officer, the boy was seen in the front of the class yelling what appeared to be instructions to his classmates.

His classmates responded to him and paid close attention. Photo credit: @arunbothra.

Source: UGC

It appeared their teacher was away from the class and then he had to take over command in a military fashion.

Interestingly, his classmates listened attentively to him and repeated whatever he was saying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the video, Bothra wrote in the tweet made in Hindi:

"Just wondering what this child will become when he grows up. Drill maestro or football coach? leader? Or TV Anchor."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@PANKAJ_MUMBAI said:

"He is future Editor-In-Chief of @republic news."

@acharya_odisha1 reacted:

"This boy will be the probationer of SVPNPA to lead and command his parade group."

@YogiAdOO7 said:

"Sir not only this boy ,other seating children can become if they get chance to lead like this."

@KhyatiMotawar commented:

"TV anchor is best, such energy, in everything they speak!"

@Kal______El said:

"If you had asked me this then I would have said drill instead. But now I am sure that he will become a news anchor."

@Manojquest said:

"May be none of those you mentioned. But he will find his way for sure."

Girl celebrates completing high school with fun dance on school stage

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that one overjoyed school girl celebrated completing the school year by showing off her impressive dance moves.

A video posted on TikTok by keeaaa._m shows the girl, believed to be in matric, dressed in her uniform as she dances with great energy to an amapiano beat on the decorated school hall stage.

Jovial cheers can be heard in the background of the footage as the talented girl does her thing. Another girl is later seen joining her on stage and the duo proceeds to dance together leaving their entertained audience quite impressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng