Social media users have been left in stitches after a Chinese lottery winner disguised himself while going to collect his cheque

The lucky man only known by the nickname of Mr Li won a jackpot worth R530 million but refused to reveal his identity

He explained that he was hiding as a way of concealing the information from his wife and children because they would stop working hard if they knew he's a billionaire

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Chinese man who won the jackpot at a regional lottery has disclosed that he plans to keep the information away from his wife and children until he figures out what to do with the cash.

The Chinese man won a R530 million jackpot, but wants to hide it from his family. Photos: Fox Business.

Source: UGC

The lucky winner who now uses the alias "Mr. Li" reportedly took home 219 million yuan (Over R530 million) from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery’s grand prize.

Mr Li was dressed in a yellow mascot

Photos shared by Fox Business show the winner picking his prize while dressed in a yellow mascot costume with his face and body fully concealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mr. Li was presented with a cheque from secretary and director of the general party branch of the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Issuance Center, Lan Ting.

According to a press conference released by the lottery, the winner donated 5 million yuan (approximately R12 million) to the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Center for public welfare.

"He hopes it goes to good deeds, such as helping the elderly, the disabled, the orphans, and the needy," read part of the statement from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery.

Still deciding on how to spend the cash

Mr. Li disclosed that he is yet to inform his family and friends about the windfall as he is first trying to decide how to spend the money.

"I didn't tell my wife and children, because I was afraid that they would be too inflated and would not work or work hard in the future," he said.

Mr. Li also revealed that he has been experiencing nervousness and insomnia since he learned that he had won the lottery on Oct. 21.

The three winning tickets are reported to have cost Mr. Li 160 yuan (approximately R300).

Powerball jackpot winner has nearly R100 million waiting for him, Saffas fantasize about collecting cash prize

Mr Li's case brings back memories of a recent incident in which someone in South Africa won nearly 100 million.

The lotto winner has limited time to claim their money. The National Lottery has released explicit instructions on how the winner can fetch their winnings.

Luck was in the air between 15 and 18 July as five others have also become millionaires.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke