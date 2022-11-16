A video of a man undergoing a hair revamp has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

In the now-trending clip, the man is seen sitting as some attendants manually pluck out grey hairs

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the method, giving suggestions

While some people believe in the beauty of growing old, others prefer to maintain a youthful appearance for as long as possible.

This appears to be the case for a man whose video has left internet users with mixed feelings.

The trend of hair implants is pretty big these days, but not everyone is sold on it.

In a bid to get rid of his grey hair, a man ditched the hair dye option and instead underwent a hair removal process targetting only the greys.

The video sees two attendants manually plucking out the hair with the use of a tweezer.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail hair removal process

steeledelight:

"It would’ve been a lot easier to just dye the gray hair.."

hortonnettie:

"Why not just dye its gonna thin out."

martinex1116_:

"People paying for hair implant while other people doing the most stupidissss thing ever with it."

luvcaramel87:

"What are the doing? This is silly when you can just dye the hair."

melinails:

"What a joke!! Stop being afraid to get older ffs."

tamishayarbrough:

"3 words BLACK HAIR DYE‍♀️"

dannyellebarros::

"I’ve learned since I was little that as much as you pull gray hair, more they grow. Dying your hair is the best option. What you’re doing is totally insane."

jamyjams:

"Why would he choose to be bald over gray?!"

joyofodu:

"Must enjoy pain."

