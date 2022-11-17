In a symbolic move, a baby girl born in the Philippines has been named the world's eight billionth person

The baby named Vinice Mabansag was born November 15 at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila

The baby was born at 1.29am and the Filipino Commission on Population and Development gave her the symbolic title

In keeping with tradition, a baby born in the Philippines has been given the symbolic title of the world's eight billionth person.

Baby Vinice Mabansag was born on November 15 as the United Nations says the world population has hit the landmark figure of 8 billion.

Baby Vinice was declared the world's eight billionth person. Photo credit: @officialIPOPCOMMCR/Newsflash.

Vinice was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila, at exactly 1.29am.

The symbolic title was given to her by the Filipino Commission on Population and Development.

This has been the tradition since 1987

Daily Mail reports that the UN is yet to officially recognise baby Vinice as the eight billionth person.

However, it has done so for other babies born 1987, 1999 and 2011, when the world population hit five billion, six billion and seven billion, respectively.

The 'five-billionth baby' was born at a hospital in Zagreb, Croatia in 1987.

Also in 1999, then UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan declared Adnan Mevic, born in Bosnia-Herzegovina, as the world's six-billionth baby.

Baby Sadia Sultana Oishee, born in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2011, was named one of the world's seven billionth babies.

According to the UN, the population of the world will continue to grow in the coming years. The global body predicts that it will grow to about 8.5 billion in 2030.

It says the world's population will be 9.7 billion in 2050, and eventually reach a peak of about 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

