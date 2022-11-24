A house girl has disclosed that she has been scrubbing surfaces so much lately her fingerprints have worn out

She added that one of the biggest challenges for her right now is unlocking her phone because the finger cannot be recognised

A cross-section of social media users had mercy on her and advised her to apply petroleum jelly then ask her boss for gloves

A foreign domestic helper has taken to social media to express the effects of excessive work in her employer's premises.

Chinese Maid Says She Scrubbed Surfaces Until Fingerprints Wore Off: "Can't Even Unlock Phone"

According to the unnamed woman, she has been cleaning and scrubbing surfaces so much that her fingerprints have started fading away.

Fingerprints disappeared

The Independent records that the woman shared her story on a popular working conditions Facebook group called FDW in Singapore.

“I scrub a lot today until my finger prints almost disappear,” she wrote.

She added that the spring cleaning has increased as the country prepares for the Chinese New Year, held every January 31.

With her leave slated for December, she was forced to do more work so that the house remains sparkling when she leaves.

Can't unlock phone

The woman also referred to the fact that she needs complete fingerprints to log into her smartphone, which she has been struggling with.

“Having hard time earlier to unlock my phone,” she continued, expressing just how much her skin had peeled off to the point that the sensor could no longer recognise her fingerprint.

Her post attracted different reactions, with some people feeling pity and advising her to apply petroleum jelly on the fingers.

While a cross-section told her to ask her boss for gloves, another cross-section did not have kind words as they told her she was earning money for it.

