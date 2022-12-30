A lady has purchased a new house for herself after successfully selling 20 iPhones she collected from her lovers

The lady was said to have demanded the phones from the men, who bought them for her, only for her to resell them

The hair-raising story has sparked massive reactions on Twitter after it was shared by a user named Kalu Ajah

Criticisms have trailed the story of a young lady who sold the 20 iPhones bought for her by her lovers and used the money to buy a house.

The lady was said to have demanded for the phones from her boyfriends and she actually got them.

The young lady convinced her boyfriends to buy her the 20 iPhones which she sold and bought a house. Photo credit: Tim Robberts, Douglas Keister and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Once in possession of the iPhones, she traded them and bought a new house for herself in what people have called a miracle.

Story of a lady who sold 20 iPhones she got from her boyfriends

Twitter user, Kalu Ajah who posted his reaction on the platform said it was the craziest story he read in 2022.

His words:

"My craziest story I read in 2022? Lady told her 20 plus boyfriends she wanted a new iPhone. She got the phones, sold them, bought a house."

Chinese lady who sold 20 iPhones

A check by Briefly News, however, traced the original story to a 2016 post made by the BBC.

It confirmed that the story indeed happened in China and the lady was simply identified by the pseudonym, Xiaoli.

According to the story, Xiaoli is not from a rich background, so she probably used an interesting method to buy a house for her parents.

The resourceful woman sold all of the iPhone 7s, which was the latest in 2016, to Hui Shou Bao at £14,500 (about N7.8 million at today's exchange rate).

Hui Shou Bao, a mobile phone recycling company confirmed buying the phones from the young lady.

See Ajah's post below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@iamincolet said:

"Obtaining money under false pretense."

@ChidoAnyanwu90 commented:

"Women are very industrious and have great business acumen. Well played by her."

@sweetborah said:

"One person, more than 20 boyfriends? These girls are now miracle workers."

@dino_ugo commented:

"She's actually smart."

