Police in UAE were given a tip-off that something seemed off about one of the women begging on the streets of Abu Dhabi

They tracked her and discovered that she owned an ultra-modern luxury car that she would park far off and then walk to mosques and streets to beg

When they arrested the "poor beggar," they found her with a lot of money in cash collected in just one day of hustling

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Police recently ran a swoop to clear the Abu Dhabi streets of beggars, and they were surprised at what they unearthed.

Abu Dhabi "Beggar" Arrested by Police Found With Luxury Car, Large Amount of Money

According to Khaleej Times, officers discovered that one of the arrested women owns a luxury car yet she spends her days on the streets asking for handouts.

Officers were tipped by public

Officers took to the streets after residents tipped them of a suspicious beggar who has been on the streets for several months.

Police started monitoring her moves slowly and learn that she begs in front of mosques in various areas of the city.

Apparently, the woman would park her latest model luxurious car at a far-off place and then walk a long distance to beg.

Upon being arrested, police also found her with a lot of money she had collected from the begging spree.

Woman will be charged in court

The money was not only confiscated but charges have also been levelled against the false beggar.

Authorities clarified that begging is a societal scourge that puts a dent in the image of any civilised society.

“Begging is an uncivilised act in the society and a crime in the UAE. The beggars have the potential for fraud and are out to cheat people and cash in on their generosity,” said Police.

In the UAE, the penalty for begging is imprisonment for three months and a fine of not less than Dh5,000, or both.

The penalty for organised begging is imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.

Beggars need to register for donations

In an earlier statement, authorities indicated that they had set up an integrated security plan to not only ensure public safety and security but also clamp down on behaviours such as begging.

Special teams have always been set up to carry out inspections as part of a police crackdown on begging which becomes rampant during the month of Ramadan.

The UAE Public Prosecutor warned that anyone caught begging would be punished in accordance with the law.

According to the police, the UAE government has registered institutions where the needy can share their details to receive donations.

