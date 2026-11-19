A new study analysed 4,706 UAE LinkedIn job listings to find the most in-demand skills among employers

Communication topped the list, appearing in 59.1% of all listings, while AI ranked 13th overall

South Africans eyeing UAE jobs may be surprised by which skills employers value above technical knowledge

UAE skills index shows in-demand skills. Image: George Pachantouris and Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans dreaming of working in the UAE may want to rethink how much time they spend polishing their AI credentials. A new study by Informa Connect Academy found that soft skills, not technology, are what most UAE employers are actively looking for.

The UAE Skills Index examined 4,706 job listings posted on LinkedIn between 1 August and 29 September 2026. Each listing was checked against 57 skills spanning soft abilities, business knowledge, technical tools and language requirements.

UAE employers ranked communication as a top skill. Image: HyperlapsePro

Source: Getty Images

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Communication is the skill UAE employers want most

Communication topped the rankings by a wide margin, appearing in 59.1% of all listings. It ranked first across all 11 industries in the study and in nine of ten professions. For entry-level roles, that figure climbed even higher to 67.6%, suggesting employers treat it as a baseline requirement rather than something workers develop over time.

Teamwork (41.7%) and leadership (32.7%) rounded out the top three. English proficiency came fourth, named in 26.3% of listings, nearly 1.6 times more frequently than Arabic. Budgeting placed fifth at 24.4%, reflecting how often financial accountability features across roles outside the finance sector.

Artificial intelligence, despite dominating headlines about workplace trends, ranked 13th overall. It appeared in 15.2% of listings, sitting just 29 listings behind Excel, which led all technical skills at 15.8%.

Where AI skills actually matter in the UAE

AI demand is real, but it is concentrated in specific fields. More than half of data and analytics listings (56.6%) required some form of AI skill, making it the standout profession for tech-forward hiring. IT and technology roles followed at 29.4%, roughly double the national average. Marketing (18.4%) was slightly above average, while finance and accounting listings asked for AI skills in just 5.7% of cases.

For professionals in most other fields, AI remains a specialist requirement rather than a broad expectation. The study noted that UAE employers appear to favour AI literacy over familiarity with any single AI product, which is encouraging for anyone building skills now.

Among technical tools, Python led programming languages at 8.1%, ahead of SQL at 7.0%. CRM systems (11.3%), Microsoft Office (11.1%) and ERP platforms (8.8%) all ranked ahead of Python in overall technical demand.

For South Africans considering a move to the Emirates, the data points to a clear priority order: lead with strong communication and interpersonal skills, layer in role-specific technical knowledge, and treat AI proficiency as an advantage in data and technology careers rather than a universal requirement.

Read the full information here.

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