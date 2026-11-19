Dubai's private schools are actively recruiting foreign teachers, offering tax-free monthly salaries of up to R89,490 depending on experience and subject

Most teaching contracts in Dubai include furnished accommodation, annual return flights, and medical insurance on top of base pay

SA teachers eyeing a Dubai post face a strict qualification and permit process, with attestation costs that can reach R14,130

Dubai schools offer foreign teachers tax-free salaries. Image: peng song and PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

Dubai's private schools are opening their doors to foreign teachers, including South Africans, with tax-free monthly salaries that could make a serious dent in anyone's financial goals.

The emirate's private education sector offers packages ranging from roughly R37,680 per month for newly qualified teachers to over R89,490 for experienced secondary school specialists. Most contracts sweeten the deal further with furnished accommodation, annual return flights to the teacher's home country, and medical insurance included.

What qualifications SA teachers need

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the regulatory body overseeing private schools in Dubai, sets the minimum requirements for each teaching category. Nursery teachers working with children aged 45 days to 3 years must hold a Level 3 QF Emirates qualification in early childhood education. For pre-primary, primary, and secondary roles, a Level 6 bachelor's degree is the minimum requirement. Subject specialists teaching learners aged 6 to 18 must also hold a degree relevant to their subject area, alongside at least one year of recent classroom experience or six months of supervised practice.

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Every teacher at a Dubai private school must hold a KHDA teaching permit. Applications are submitted by the employing school, not the individual, through the KHDA Educator Management System, and the authority typically takes between 5 and 15 working days to process submissions.

Some jobs come with free housing and flights. Image: Maria Korneeva

Source: Getty Images

Salary figures and what to watch out for

British and IB curriculum secondary mathematics teachers can earn between R40,035 and R89,490 per month, while primary teachers generally fall in the R59,346 to R65,018 range. There is no mandated salary scale, so packages vary by school and curriculum.

Foreign qualifications must be attested by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the applicant's home country embassy in the UAE. A separate equivalency certificate from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is also required. These attestation costs typically fall between R7,065 and R14,130, and the teacher bears that expense. The entire degree attestation and equivalency process can take 8 to 12 weeks, so candidates should begin their paperwork well ahead of their intended departure date.

South African teachers should also scrutinise their contract carefully. End-of-service gratuity is calculated on basic salary only, not total compensation, which means the portion of pay labelled as allowances does not count toward the final payout. A teacher earning a basic salary of R47,100 per month who completes two years of service would receive approximately R65,940 in gratuity.

Dubai's 2026 safeguarding framework also prohibits staff from using personal devices or private social media accounts to contact students. All communication must go through school-approved channels.

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Source: Briefly News