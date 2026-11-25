Australia Names Foreigners Who Could Be Permanently Barred From Citizenship
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs published strict character requirements that all citizenship applicants aged 18 and above must satisfy
- The department identified one specific group of foreigners who could face a permanent bar from obtaining Australian citizenship
- Background checks on applicants can cover court convictions, pending charges, traffic offences and other police-held records
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Australia has drawn a clear line on who may never be granted citizenship, with its Department of Home Affairs singling out one group of foreigners who could face a permanent bar from becoming citizens.
Under Australia's citizenship framework, all applicants aged 18 and older must demonstrate good character. The government defines this as the enduring moral qualities of a person, judged by whether the individual is likely to respect Australian laws and fulfil the responsibilities that come with citizenship.
Who could be permanently barred
The department is unambiguous: some applications simply cannot succeed, regardless of the applicant's age or other circumstances. Those with serious criminal histories are the group specifically identified as facing a potential permanent disqualification.
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Applicants may also be required to submit penal clearance certificates from every country they have lived in or visited outside Australia since turning 18.
How Australia vets citizenship applicants
To assess an applicant's background, the Department of Home Affairs uses the National Police Checking Service, administered by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission alongside Australian police agencies. The service conducts a Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check on every applicant.
By signing the consent section of their application, candidates authorise police agencies to retrieve their records and share relevant information with the department. The scope of that check is broad. It can cover court convictions, pending charges, spent convictions where the law permits disclosure, good behaviour bonds, matters awaiting a court hearing, traffic offences, and other police-held data.
Importantly, a criminal record does not automatically disqualify someone. Each case is assessed individually, and applicants are strongly encouraged to provide complete and accurate information throughout the process. Those who believe their police check contains errors have the right to challenge it through the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's appeals process.
Australia also adjusts its citizenship application fees annually on 1 July. Most applicants pay the full fee, though certain concession criteria exist, and a small group qualifies for a complete exemption and must apply via a paper form rather than online.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za