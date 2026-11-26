Nepal's disaster management authority started verifying details of around 4,000 people missing since the August 2026 floods

The country changed its laws last month, cutting the waiting period to declare disaster victims dead from 12 years to six weeks

More than 623 foreign nationals are among those named in public notices, including six South Africans still unaccounted for

Nepal has begun the process of declaring all the missing flood victims dead. Image: Subaas Shrestha/ Ambir Tolang

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NEPAL — Authorities in Nepal have launched a formal process to legally declare thousands of people dead, three months after a catastrophic flood buried entire communities under metres of mud, rock, and ice.

Ram Bahadur KC, spokesman for Nepal's disaster management authority, confirmed the development to AFP on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

"We have started the process to declare the missing dead by verifying their details," he said.

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How Nepal is processing the missing

Authorities have published public notices listing approximately 4,000 missing individuals, including 623 foreign nationals.

The notices invite objections or corrections before any official declaration of death is issued. Additional names may be added after further verification, with formal death certificates expected once legal procedures are completed.

The process became possible only after Nepal amended its legislation last month, dramatically reducing the statutory waiting period to declare a disaster victim dead. Previously, families faced a 12-year wait; that period has now been cut to approximately six weeks.

Six South Africans remain among those unaccounted for following the disaster, though authorities have not confirmed on which side of the Nepal–Tibet border they were located at the time. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed it has no new information on them.

Thousands of people, including foreign nationals, remain missing following the deadly natural disaster in August. Image: Subaas Shrestha

Source: Getty Images

What triggered the August 2026 disaster?

On the morning of 26 August 2026, a section of the Langtang Lirung mountain, near the Nepal–China border, collapsed.

Rock and glacial ice fell more than a kilometre into a high mountain valley, generating a fast-moving torrent of debris that tore through the Trishuli River corridor for more than 70 kilometres downstream. The surge struck communities in Nepal and Tibet with almost no warning, destroying villages, roads, bridges, and the main border crossing at Gyirong.

In Nepal alone, more than 1,450 people were killed, and over 5,200 remained missing, among them residents, hundreds of foreign tourists, and pilgrims. Tibet recorded roughly 40 to 50 deaths and more than 500 missing.

Only around 112 bodies have been formally identified and returned to families in Nepal. The rest were carried downstream or buried beyond recovery. Property damage in Nepal exceeded US$1.8 billion.

Terricia's mother clings to hope

Briefly News also reported on Linda's first comments after finding out that her daughter was missing in Nepal.

She revealed that the last building Terricia was seen in was captured on video being completely swept away.

Terricia, 33, was on a spiritual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash before disaster struck the area.

Source: Briefly News