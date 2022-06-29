A young black lady is receiving celebrity-like treatment in Turkey owing to her natural afro that complements her beauty

The proud traveller shared a video capturing moments different awestruck white folks stopped her just to take pictures with her

Some stunned white folks went as far as snapping her with their phones and would show her afterwards

A traveller identified as Claudia Darleene has taken to social media to shower encomiums on Turkish people for the rousing attention she got on her visit to the country.

The TikToker shared a video showing how they mobbed and gushed over her because of her natural afro.

People stopped her to have pictures with her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@claudia.darleene

Source: UGC

In different scenes in the clip, men and women who accost her on the streets would approach her and ask for pictures. Like a celebrity, they struck poses with her and would say a thank you after she granted their request.

One particular stunned white man walked up to Claudia to show her a picture of her he had taken with his phone. An interesting scene showed her carrying a little kid who wouldn't stop staring in awe of her appearance.

Watch the video below:

Internet users reactions

Niko said:

"Am in Africa let me tell you one thing sister, if your hair is natural you really representing us well. Many are taking pictures because of that hair."

Hodhenliaden said:

"Turkish people literally love black people… they show so much love to black people there!"

user7236320760473 said:

"Turks are great. They just wanna appreciate beauty. They are clearly colour blind. You are a star with a confidence and style to match."

TheS0urce said:

"I feel you need to take pics with them just like they take pics with you. I get it you're beautiful but lol I know you're tryna enjoy the trip."

