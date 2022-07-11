A 'selfish' woman has aired her reasons as to why she is not looking forward to having children

British young lady Lorella Palmer described the messy and dirty nature of kids, adding that they are expensive

The 22-year-old also fears body changes and will not sacrifice what she loves for the sake of kids

Children are a blessing from God and it is the desire of many women to fulfil this.

Lorella Palmer, 22, British model. Photo: Lorella Palmer.

However, one woman from Erith in Bexley is not looking forward to having kids in the future. Lorella Palmer has said she would not want to have kids because they are financially draining.

I love myself

She added she is 'selfish' and will not sacrifice some things in life for the sake of children, as reported by My London News.

"When I say I'm selfish, I mean I enjoy my sleep, my own time and my money, and kids take all of that away. Unless you're willing to give that all away because kids deserve everything, if you decide to bring them onto the planet, you shouldn't have them. I'm not prepared to give all my sleep, time and energy away or my money.

"Why would I want to push something out of my hoo-ha and expand my stomach and my cherries and everything else on me that's just going to change? Kids are expensive. I know what it's like to grow up quite poor, and I'd rather go on holiday than pay for a kid," the 22-year-old argued.

Besides saying that children are expensive, the businesswoman added she does not like their mess.

Messy little kids

She said because of their messy looks, all kids should stay away from her to preserve her peace.

"Every time I see a child, they've just got crust around their nose and around their mouth, there's drool, they've got food everywhere, and they've got sticky fingers. They're just living their best life, they're being kids, but I just want to be wearing a cream dress and not worry! I don't like that mess; stay away from me.

"Kids are just annoying. They annoy me, in every sense of the word. They have no common sense, they can't drink, they have to go to bed early, they scream, they cry, they annoy me. Having children would definitely be the lowest priority in my life. I don't need children to feel fulfilled," she said.

Her boyfriend, Callum Page, supported her decision, adding that the couple was still young to be parents.

