An amateur gardener broke a Guinness World Record by growing a massive cucumber measuring 3 feet and 8.6 inches long

Guinness World Records said Sebastian Suski's cucumber was confirmed to be 2.5 inches longer than the previous record-holder

Suski said he nearly missed out on the record when he had to be hospitalised while growing the big vegetable

A gardener from Poland identified as Sebastian Suski is the proud new owner of the world's longest cucumber that until this week was growing in a polytunnel at his allotment.

Polish Gardener Grows World's Longest Cucumber with Help of His Wife

Source: Twitter

Growing giant vegetables

Sebastian was able to tend to his impressive patch of cucumbers and produce a whopper measuring 3 ft 8.6 in, beating the previous record by 6.4 cm (2.5 in).

Guinness Word Records reported that Sebastian has been growing big fruits and vegetables with the help of his wife Renata for seven years.

"I had grown big cucumbers but never quite long enough to beat the existing Guinness World Records title holder. Growing super-long cucumbers is a risky business ," said Sebastian.

"If you cut too soon, you're not going to have a record-breaker, but if you leave it too long, you get into the danger zone. You risk your cucumber rotting as it grows," he added.

Sebastian cut his king-sized cucumber at just the right time, and although it was starting to turn yellow, it was still intact, and would be for about 10 to 12 days more.

However, he almost lost out on the chance to be a record holder when he was hospitalized at a crucial point in his cucumber's growth.

Wife steps in

According to him, doctors found a leaking blood vessel in his head, and so he had to spend a week in the hospital.

But luckily, his wife Renata was on hand to care for the cucumber and keep her well-watered and nourished.

"Without Renata, I wouldn't have this record," he said.

And yes, Sebastian refers to his cucumber as a "she"! "They're one of the family, like babies that need a lot of love and attention."

He and Renata have four children, and the whole family seems to welcome these vegetal siblings into their lives.

Sebastian volunteers for the European Giant Vegetable Growers Association (EGVGA) - a support group for fans of garden giants.

He is now an international officer for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC).

