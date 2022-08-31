A mum from Lancashire, Britain, was overwhelmed by emotions after learning her son's donor was deceased

Teenage boy William Verden's life was saved after successfully undergoing a kidney transplant to which he was recovering from well

Ami McLennan, William's mum, appreciated the deceased and also the grieving family in their lowest moments

A grateful mother has taken the opportunity to thank a deceased donor's family for saving her son's life.

Ami McLennan and her boy William Verden. Photo: Ami McLennan.

Source: UGC

Mixed feeling

Ami McLennan said she was delighted for her bundle of joy, William Verden, who could now have a second chance at life.

The mum, who lives with her son in Lancashire, Britain, grieved with the family that has lost a dear one.

"The transplant has, unfortunately, come from a deceased donor. I will never be able to repay this person for this chance for my William. Today is a very mixed feeling of happiness and sadness.

It’s totally the gift of life, but in order for this to happen for my darling boy, it brings me great sadness that there is a family out there that’s had the worst possible news. News that I’m also dreading and have been for a long time," she emotionally said.

Just thank you

The defiant mother said her teenage boy was recuperating well after the surgery and was getting better each day.

Adding to the thanksgiving message to the family, Ami said:

"There are not enough words to thank you. You've saved his life. There are no words. Just thank you."

Seventeen-year-old William was not only autistic but had Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a rare disease called Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) that had damaged his kidneys.

