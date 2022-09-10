The former Prince of Wales, Charles III, has formally been proclaimed King of Britain at St James's Palace

The former Prince of Wales, Charles III, has officially been declared King of the United Kingdom in a historic ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday, September 10.

In the ceremony, a group of the monarch's advisers declared Charles III Britain's new sovereign.

Born Charles Philip Arthur George, King Charles III was not present for the first part of the meeting when he was proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council, comprised of senior politicians, judges, and officials.

Photos of King Charles III. Credit: The BBC

Speaking before the Accession Council, Charles III announced the death of his "beloved mother as he described her demise as an ''irreparable loss''.

Charles III was proclaimed King by the clerk of the Privy Council, Richard Tilbrook, who declared Charles "King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith" before adding "God Save the King".

The ceremony, which was televised live, marks the first time in history the public watched the process in action.

Until now, Britain's kings and queens had been proclaimed sovereign in an ancient ceremony for more than 300 years.

Watch the video of the proceedings below:

