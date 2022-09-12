Peppa Pig has set the record as the first children's programme to feature same-gender couples

The popular children's show introduced a character who told Peppa that she has two mummies

Many viewers took to social media to express their opinions, with some agreeing with the decision while others disagreed

Popular British children’s show Peppa Pig has introduced its first same-s*ex couple, two le*sbian polar bears, following years of calls for more LGBTQ characters on the show.

Peppa Pig introduces first same-gender couple. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

NBC News reports that in an episode that aired Tuesday, September 6, in the United Kingdom, Penny the Polar Bear tells the main character Peppa Pig that she has “two mummies” and draws a picture of herself holding hands with them.

“I live with my mummy and my other mummy,” Penny says in the episode, which is titled, Families.

She adds that one of her moms is a doctor.

The cartoon show, which centres around a 4-year-old piglet and her family, has been translated into 40 languages and broadcast in over 180 countries and territories, including the US, according to its production company, Entertainment One.

It’s been called a “global phenomenon,” though it has also faced some criticism for reinforcing gender stereotypes by showcasing a nuclear family structure with a dad who works and a stay-at-home mom.

According to BBC, this is the first time in its 18-year history a same-s*ex couple has been featured.

It comes two years after a petition was created on a US-based website, demanding a "same-gender parent family on Peppa Pig".

Following the latest episode of Peppa Pig, Twitter was alive with debate about the introduction of Penny Polar Bear's family.

"Le*sbians in Peppa Pig... can't kids shows just be for kids?" one man wrote, accusing the show of "box-ticking".

Another disagreed, saying:

"Well what do you know? My kids saw the first same-gender couple on Peppa Pig and the world didn't end."

Here are more comments:

@simonharris_mbd said:

"Well, what do you know? My kids saw the first same-gender couple on Peppa Pig and the world didn’t end. Penny Polar Bear said she lives with her ‘mummy and her other mummy’ and the four horsemen of the apocalypse didn’t came storming over the horizon to bring humanity to a close."

@angry_north said:

"It's very important to teach pre-school kids that same-gender pairs of parents are "normal". What is really bad and must be destroyed is that horrendous thing called the traditional family unit. Terrible, evil thing that is. #PeppaPig"

