A UK couple who had their wedding delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic decided to use the money earmarked for it to buy a house

They purchased an old, rotten house for the sum of £500,000, which is about R9.9 million and then renovated it in full

The couple identified as Laura and Eddy has now added a whopping £300,000, more than R6 million in value, to the house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A UK couple has successfully added more value to an old house they bought for about R9.9 million.

More interesting is the fact that the couple named Laura and Eddy used their wedding money for the real estate investment.

The renovation done by Laura and Eddy has added N145 million value to the house. Photo credit: TikTok/@_laurahome.

Source: UGC

After their planned big wedding was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura and Eddy decided to pour the money into buying a home.

When they bought the house, it was so old and rotten, but they embarked on a tedious renovation journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The house has added in value

After the renovation, the house is now worth £800,000.

Reacting, Laura said:

"We had a big wedding planned that we had saved for a long time, but because of the cancellation, we decided to invest in our future and put towards buying our forever home instead.

"I really wanted to breathe life into this beautiful old house. I wanted it to be safe for years to come, as well as being more sustainable and energy efficient.

"Looking back now, I feel in complete disbelief that we did that. Although it wasn’t our plan, I think everything worked out as it was supposed to and I have so much admiration, as well as respect for my husband."

During the renovation process, Laura fell pregnant, but the couple did not allow that to deter them.

The new posh look of the building has wowed internet users.

See a video of the house below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@taeriaeri said:

"Me when I play the sims."

@Sarah Watson commented:

"This is the best renovation I have ever seen. Your house is absolutely stunning I am gobsmacked."

@Santa Claus reacted:

"It’s always magical seeing a house transform into a home."

Man transforms old house into posh mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of an old house he renovated.

The house looked very old but was later transformed into a Lekki-standard home.

The video shared on TikTok wowed social media users who said the man did magic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng