Wheelchair-Bound Russian Man Ordered Into War Frontline in Ukraine Invasion

Russia has suffered the loss of over 80,000 men in its invasion of Ukraine which has forced it to order men to join the military

Men of military joining age are reportedly fleeing the Russian territory to avoid forceful enlisting in the army

Retired army men who are into their 60s and men admitted to hospitals are being forced to join the army

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A disabled man bound to a wheelchair has been strictly instructed to join the Russian military in its Ukrainian invasion.

Oleg Vasiliev who is wheelchair-bound has been ordered to join the Russian army in the Ukraine invasion. Photo: Telegraph, pch.vector.

Source: UGC

Muscular atrophy

Oleg Vasiliev who hails from Moscow has muscular atrophy and has been ordered to join the military.

According to The Telegraph, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of men to enlist in the military after his men suffered multiple defeats against Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Vasiliev is supposed to report to the military commissar based on the fourth floor, which he says he is unable as he moves around in a wheelchair.

“He is not able to report to the military commissar because he moves around in a wheelchair and the appointment is scheduled for the fourth floor,” the Sota news agency reported.

Putin's forces have suffered a loss of over 80,000 casualties since the invasion of Ukraine began.

The Kremlin leader had earlier avoided ordering the mobilisation which was last done in 1941.

On February 24, Putin emphasised that his invasion of Ukraine was a special operation.

Men fleeing Russia

Putin's mobilisation order has triggered panic among men believed to be of fighting age which has led to the men fleeing Russia in their multitudes.

A woman who spoke to The Telegraph on condition of anonymity said:

“My cousin is hiding her daughter’s husband in their house at the moment because he received the call to mobilise. It was lucky that he had already left his village as that night police came and took all the men.”

In most regions of Russia, men have been ordered to mobilise, including retired army officers in their 60s and men admitted to the hospital.

Ammunition provision

Elsewhere, the United States is reported that it will soon be unable to provide Ukraine with certain ammunition that is essential to Kyiv's battle against Russia's invasion.

Briefly News reported that the supplies are being used up faster than they can be replaced.

Washington has become by far the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance provided since that date.

But US stockpiles of some equipment are "reaching the minimum levels needed for war plans and training," and restocking to pre-invasion levels could take years, Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote in a recent analysis.

Washington is "learning lessons" from the conflict about ammunition needs in a great power war, which are "far greater" than expected, a US military official acknowledged on the condition of anonymity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke