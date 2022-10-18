Haitians are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of celebrated singer Michael Benjamin, affably known as Mikaben

The 41-year-old songwriter was performing at Accor Arena in eastern Paris when he collapsed on stage and passed on

Mikaben leaves behind two children, and wife Vanessa Benjamin who is expectant with their third child

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Haitian singer Michael Benjamin aka Mikaben was on stage in Paris when he collapsed and breathed his last.

Mikaben: Musician Dies Aged 41 After Collapsing on Stage During Paris Show

Source: UGC

The 41-year-old recording artiste died of a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest, leaving his fans in shock.

Mikaben's demise was confirmed by Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, adding that he was "devastated by the news of the sudden death of the young and very talented artist."

Collapsed in full view of fans

Mikaben was appearing at the 20,000-capacity Accor Arena in eastern Paris where he had been invited as a guest by the Haitian group Carimi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"He died after suffering a seizure on stage and despite the efforts of emergency services,” read part of the tweet by the venue's management.

An emotional video captured his last moments where the singer stopped performing and started walking towards the back stage.

He would, however, not get there as he collapsed in full view of spectators, bringing the music to an end as medics struggled to resuscitate him.

I'm in no condition to talk, Mikaben's wife

In the wake of the singer's demise, fans from across Haiti poured their condolences as radio stations and entertainment venues played his music on repeat.

Mikaben's wife Vanessa Benjamin thanked her husband's fans for their prayers and concerns but asked for privacy.

“I’m in no condition to talk. I lost my other half and have no words,” she wrote.

Vanessa, who got married to the singer in 2020 is currently pregnant with their third child.

Mikaben is musician, songwriter and producer

While mourning the singer, US-based Haiti-born rapper Wyclef Jean described him as “one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation,” as reported by The Guardian.

Mikaben, who was born in Port-au-Prince, in 1981 is the son of the famed singer Lionel Benjamin.

He grew up and built himself into a well-known musician, songwriter and producer, featuring in several hits among them Baby I Missed You and Fanm sa Move.

Willie Spence: 23-year-old American musician dies hours after posting Instagram video singing

In another story, Briefly News reported that American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash.

The 23-year-old had shared now chilling footage of him singing You Are My Hiding Place before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semi-truck in Marion County, Tennessee.

The talented singer kept his eyes closed in the video as he tilted his head back and blared the emotional anthem by Selah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke