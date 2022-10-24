The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom has appointed Rishi Sunak as the leader of the party

The 42-year-old British politician takes up the position following Liz Truss's resignation last week

Sunak is one of the wealthiest politicians and will soon take up the Prime Minister position

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

LONDON - Rishi Sunak, a 42-year-old British politician, emerged as Britain's new prime minister on Monday, October 24.

Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after being elected as the leader of the Conservative Party. Image: Daniel Weal

Source: Getty Images

Sunak took the leadership position of the Conservative Party after other candidates stepped down.

He is saddled with the responsibility of steering the deeply divided country through the economic downturn that is confronting the country.

The young prime minister is one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, and he is expected to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing prime minister who only spent 44 days in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sunak was greeted with rapturous applause and banging on desks on his arrival to address the Tory members of parliament (MP) after the result.

The former chancellor was supported by over half of the Tory MPs, while his rival, Penny Mordaunt, struggled to get support from 100 of the MPs to get to the ballot.

Mordaunt withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was expected to be announced.

She said, "this decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,"

He will become the first British Asian PM in the history of the UK and the youngest in more than a century, he is 42.

Liz Truss left after 44 days: A look at 5 powerful female world leaders who persevered

Briefly News previously reported that Liz Truss only spent 44 days as the prime minister of the United Kingdom before announcing her resignation on 20 October 2022.

The 47-year-old holds the record for the shortest term in office, with Daily Maverick writing that there could be a new prime minister as early as Monday, 24 October.

Being a woman in power is never easy, and ladies who take up leadership roles in any arena are often criticised and put to the test in various ways. Briefly News peeks at some female leaders around the world who have persevered through various storms and continue to lead their people with strength.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng