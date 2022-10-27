A woman devised a new way to avoid doing dishes after her family comprising of her husband and two kids have had a meal

Rebecca Kimberly lays out an aluminum foil on the dining table where she serves the food on to avoid dirtying cutlery and crockery

Her family is said to enjoy the creative life hack that Rebecca claims has saved her time and money

A mother has come up with an ingenious plan to avoid having to clean up after meals.

A woman has disclosed her family eats from aluminum foil, use bare hands to avoid washing dirty dishes. Photo: Kennedy News and Media, Daily Universe.

Dirty dishes hack

The United Kingdom woman opted for an unpopular way of serving her family meal, laying a sheet of aluminum foil on the dining table before serving meals.

28-year-old Rebecca Kimberly has also made her family adopt eating with their bare hands to keep cutlery clean.

According to New York Post, the married mother of three disclosed her family had really enjoyed their new 'table manners.'

Kimberly said:

“I normally spend about half an hour cleaning up after a meal like that and it’s a long time to spend cooking and cleaning after a long day."

She added:

“They really enjoyed it. It was something fun."

Executing the dirty dishes hack, she covered her table with tin foil before setting the family meal on the table.

To avoid using a lot of crockery while preparing meals, Rebecca opts to use an air fryer.

