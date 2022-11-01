A woman from the United Kingdom (UK), Emma Sheppard, split from her husband of 18 years in 2020

The mother-of-two was initially distraught by the divorce but decided to make a change and stop wallowing in her misery

She has since changed her lifestyle as she frequently works out and eats healthy food, unlike before when she would consume plenty of junk food

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman hit the gym, changed her diet and reduced her smoking after divorce. Photo: Emma Sephard.

Source: UGC

A woman has credited her incredible transformation to walking out of her marriage and joining the Tinder dating app.

Emma Sheppard, 42, parted ways with her husband of 18 years in 2020, which left her feeling worthless and despondent.

According to Daily Mail, Emma said her busy life as a wife had left her unhappy, both within herself and with her looks.

Emma is now glowing two years after her divorce and says she is happy, having turned her life around.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The mum of two joined a gym and ditched junk food and instead eats healthy meals she has cooked at home.

And she also glammed up and started going out again - and set up an account on the Tinder dating website.

Emma added that she's since received loads of attention, including from a man who claimed to have been on the reality show Love Island.

"I feel amazing and it's like the beauty comes from within. It's like walking on air. Before I'd always just worked hard and cared for everyone else. But, one day after we separated, I realised it was my turn.

"I looked old empty and drained, but now I'm living my best life. I'm happy and I look completely different," she said.

Emma does not have a new partner yet but is looking for love on Tinder.

Settlements and self-worth: South Africans share reasons why women thrive after getting a divorce

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that divorce is a touchy subject for some and one sure to spark some interesting opinions. A woman named Motla (@Motla_M) posed a thought-provoking question online about why a terminated marriage is in the best interest of so many women.

Taking to Twitter, she asked: “Most women thrive after divorce. Why is that?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke