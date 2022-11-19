Senegalese-born Italian, Khabane “Khaby” Lame, is the reigning world's most-followed TikTok personality

The internet celebrity elevated from an ordinary factory worker to earning six figures per TikTok post and as a brand ambassador

Lame was recently named the Qatar National Bank (QNB) Brand Ambassador for the 2022 World Cup

Famous Senegalese-born Italian, Khabane “Khaby” Lame, is the world's most-followed TikTok personality and earns $750,000 per TikTok post.

With 152.1 million TikTok followers, the internet sensation is reportedly on track to make $10 million this year.

The 22-year-old recently added to his credentials when he was appointed as the Qatar National Bank (QNB) Brand Ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.

Photo of Khaby Lame and the 2022 World Cup trophy in Ghana. Credit: Fortune/Ghanaweb.

He was announced as the brand ambassador at the bank's headquarters in Qatar ahead of the global games, which begins on November 20.

Before Khaby Lame's rise to prominence

While fame appears to have come early for Khaby Lame, he did not attain success on a platter. He moved from being a manual labourer at a government housing to earning up to $750,000 per TikTok post.

Lame emigrated from Dakar, Senegal, to the Turin suburb of Chivasso, Italy, with his three siblings and parents as an infant in 2001. He received his high school education in the European country and worked as a factory machine labourer until he was laid off at the onset of COVID-19.

He took advantage of his free time by uploading dances and e-sports gameplay and communicating in Italian.

Fortune reports that he started posting silent or wordless videos of overly complex life hacks later in 2020. He began to garner one million followers per day, and in June of 2022, he surpassed Charli D’Amelio to become the most-followed TikToker in the world.

Khaby Lame's deals with major brands

Before the World Cup deal, Hugo Boss, a publicly traded fashion brand with a $3.7 billion market cap, paid Lame $450,000 to walk in their Milan Fashion Week show with a singular TikTok video to accompany the strut.

Despite his fame as the world's most-followed TikToker, he hopes to land a role in a prominent Holywood movie to cement his dominance beyond TikTok. Lame is a perfect example of triumphing over the odds and rising from grass into prominence.

