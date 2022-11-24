The Guinness Book of Records has announced that the world's oldest cat is named Flossie from Britain

Flossie has lived for an impressive 26 years and 329 days, which is the equivalent of 120 human years

The feline has managed to live for such an extended period of time despite having lived in different homes due to previous owners dying

The world's oldest cat, according to the Guinness World Records, is 27-year-old Flossie from Britain.

Flossie: World’s Oldest Cat Confirmed To Be Almost 27 Years Old

At 26 years and 329 days, Flossie's age is said to be the equivalent of 120 human years, which is an impressive feat for the feline.

Like any animal in its advances stages of life, the cat is playful and in good health but she has a poor eyesight and is deaf.

Lived in different homes

Flossie, who is said to love cuddles and food has had a decorated life and lived in different homes throughout her extended life.

Her most recent owner, Vicki, discloses that even with a poor eyesight, the brown and black kitty adapts to new environments easily.

She spends most of her time curled in her favourite yellow blanket, enjoying a nap while cuddled by her owner, or eating.

"She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal," Vicki says.

Flossie was adopted as stray cat

Flossie’s journey into the books of history began in August 2022 when she was handed into the care of Cats Protection in the UK.

"We were flabbergasted when we saw that Flossie's vet records showed her to be 27 years old," said Cats Protection's Branch Co-ordinator Naomi Rosling.

Her story started in December 1995 when she was adopted by a worker at the Merseyside hospital where she had roamed free as a young stray and lived in a colony of cats close to the facility.

A group of hospital workers felt mercy on the kittens, who were by then just a few months old, and decided to each adopt one.

Most recent owner took her to animal shelter

She had a home for 10 years until the owners passed away, after which she was adopted by her previous owner’s sister.

At the age of 24, Flossie found herself homeless yet again after the second owner who had adopted her for 14 years also died.

Fortunately, her previous owner’s son took her in and ensured that she was offered the best possible life for the next three years.

At some point, however, it occurred to him that he could no longer take care of the cat like he thought, forcing him to take it to the animal center.

World's oldest dog record holder died last month

Last month, the world's oldest dog named Pebbles passed away from natural causes at her home with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side.

Pebbles, who was born on March 28, 2000, and took the world by storm when news of her age made headlines was five months away from her 23rd birthday.

Her owners said the tiny, 4-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved to sunbathe while listening to country music.

