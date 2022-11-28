Yasser Saleh Al Yazidi was taken ill on a Gulf Air flight while he was doing his duties as usual

The flight attendant suffered a heart attack at 34,000ft during a flight from Bahrain to Paris

Pilots diverted to an airport in Iraq but Saleh, unfortunately, passed on before reaching the hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A flight attendant has died tragically after suffering a heart attack in the air during a flight from Bahrain to Paris.

Flight attendant dies midair after suffering heart attack. Photo: Gulf Air.

Source: UGC

Air steward Yasser Saleh Al Yazidi fell ill on Gulf Air flight GF-19 which left Bahrain International on Tuesday, November 22, and was destined for Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

According to Daily Mail, the pilots of the Airbus A321 were forced to make an emergency landing in Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq so Yasser could receive medical attention.

Dead on arrival

The plane was then met by a medical team who immediately transferred the stricken cabin crew member to a nearby hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Unfortunately, Saleh was pronounced dead on arrival.

Director of Erbil airport, Ahmed Hoshyar, reportedly told the media that the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of 34,000 feet over Iraq when Saleh was taken ill.

The flight was grounded for roughly four hours at Erbil international airport before the passengers were able to continue on their journey to the French capital.

Part of a Gulf Air's statement released in the wake of Yasser's death read:

"The national carrier expresses its deepest condolences to the crew member's family and loved ones and confirms that the flight resumed to Paris as scheduled."

Light aircraft crash lands on Stellenbosch Road, 2 injured

In another story, Briefly News reported that an aeroplane was forced to make an emergency landing on the R44 close to Winery Road near Stellenbosch on Wednesday, 1 June.

One occupant from the plane sustained serious injuries and another emerged with minor injuries. They were transported to Mediclinic Stellenbosch for treatment.

The two occupants were found still seated among the crashed light aircraft, ER24 paramedics told TimesLIVE. Clips of the incident were shared on social media and the aircraft could be seen gliding just inches above cars on the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke