Rachael is a renowned model who used to showcase clothes and jewellery on her social media pages

She was also featured on OnlyFans site on a regular basis and was a mother to a little boy called Kyro

Two pages have been set up on GoFundMe to cater for her son Kyro who is just celebrating his first Christmas, while the other is to cater for her funeral costs

OnlyFans model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, just days before celebrating her son Kyro’s first Christmas.

Rachel Mee (l), the influencer with her son Kyro (r). Photos: Rachael Mee.

Rachael Mee was from Newcastle

The influencer from Newcastle better known as Rachel Kaitlyn, died suddenly on December 18, leaving everyone in shock.

The Evening Standard reports Mee, often promoted her page OnlyFans to over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

She welcomed her son in March and now a GoFundMe page has been set up by her friend, Claire Robinson, to cater for the child’s future.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.

The page's goal is to raise R102 657.

GoFundMe has raised R102 657

The fundraising page, which has a R102 657 (£5,000) goal for Kyro.

"We are all so saddened with this devastating news how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl," said Claire Robinson said on GoFundMe.

"We feel if we can raise some funds for Kyro’s future just to take a little stress away from Rachel’s family and to help in some way. Or to even give Kyro a little head start in life raising some funds in memory of his beautiful mummy."

Another page raised R102 657 for her baby

There is a second fundraising going on among well-wishers to cover her funeral costs, with over R102 657 (£5,000) raised. Anything leftover will go to Kyro.

"Several people have mourned Mee including former EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook, who wrote on Mee’s page: "Rest with angels you beautiful soul."

"We are all deeply saddened by this sad news and if we can all come together in memory of the beautiful Geordie girl she was then let’s do what we can," she added.

