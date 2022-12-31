Pope Benedict XVI was a retired Catholic Church pope who served as the head of the church from 2005 to 2013

He resigned on 28 February 2013 and served after taking over the church's mantle of leadership from Pope John Paul II

Pope Benedict became the first pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415 and spent his last days at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the Vatican

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died.

Former pope Benedict XVI has died at Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, Vatican Aged 95. Photo Reuters.

Pope Benedict dead

The pope's demise was confirmed by a spokesman for the Holy See who said the beloved clergy rested on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

According to Reuters, in a written statement, the spokesman said:

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible."

New York Post reported that Pope Benedict's death came after Pope Francis asked for church members to pray for the German-born clergy.

During his weekly general audience, the Pope said:

“I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick. We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end.”

Pope Benedict was born on 16 April, 1927 in Bavaria. He was named Joseph Ratzinger.

Social media users react to Pope Benedict's death

@Gledster said:

"So Pope Benedict XVI (16th), otherwise known as Joseph Ratzinger has passed away huh? The news will fill up I'm sure with how lovely a person he was. Ignoring that he helped cover up horrific Child Abuse in the church throughout his career."

