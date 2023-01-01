A woman has revealed that her husband is furious with her after she didn't wake him up ahead of a flight to his family home

The man had missed out on the Christmas celebrations due to waking up late but he is putting the blame on his woman

The woman has a strained relationship with his in-laws and this is why she was disinvited

A woman whose husband failed to wake up on time for his flight has said he's now blaming her for him missing out on his family's Christmas celebrations.

According to the woman, who was not invited to attend the family gathering, her husband, Al, woke up freaking out on the morning of his scheduled flight and proceeded to yell at her for not waking him up.

According to Mirror, the wife explained that she herself had been fast asleep, and this is why she didn't wake him.

Al's phone hadn't been near the bed as he hates sleeping near electronics, and she didn't see why she should get up early just to wake him up.

After leaving in a rush, Al, 33, tried in vain to catch another flight but was unable to do so due to packed-out airports.

This unfortunately meant he too missed out on his family's Christmas celebrations.

To make matters more complicated, the woman's relationship with her in-laws hasn't all been smooth sailing.

Taking to social media, she explained:

"Basically, they claim I'm not showing 'the same level of respect' they show him and because of that, I got disinvited from lots of events including Christmas. Al's stance is to stay out of it and when I complained about his family disinviting me from Christmas, he said he could not force them to have guests they didn't want."

