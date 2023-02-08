A dad was pictured holding painfully to the hand of his daughter who was crushed to death in Monday's earthquake which hit Turkey

In the photo, Mesut Hancer is seen sitting in the rubble, his hand locked into that of 15-year-old Irmak who lay on her bed beneath the slabs of concrete

Next to them was a rescuer with a sledgehammer smashing through the debris to recover the remains

There have been hundreds of heartbreaking images depicting the pain and agony in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey after an earthquake ravaged the area.

Mesut Hancer held onto daughter Irmak's hand while waiting for her body to be removed from the rubble. Photos: New York Post.

Arguably, one of those that stands out the most is that of a Turkish father holding the hand of his dead teenage daughter as rescuers worked around the clock to pull out her body from the debris.

In the heartbreaking photos shared by The New York Post, Mesut Hancer is pictured sitting in the rubble, his hand clutched onto that of 15-year-old Irmak who lay on her bed beneath the slabs of concrete.

Irmak was lying in her bed when the quake tore through their house, bringing down a chunk of concrete and crushing her to death.

Close to Mesut was a rescuer with a sledgehammer trying to smash through the rubble and recover the deceased teen.

Over 5,000 people were confirmed dead

Turkey was thrown into mourning after experiencing two major earthquakes in the southern part as well as northwestern Syria, followed by a third quake of a magnitude of 5.7 the next morning.

The first earthquake, measuring a 7.8 magnitude, occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, after which another followed hours later measuring 7.7 magnitude.

As of the time of filing this report, official data indicates that the death toll from the monster earthquake stands at 5,100 people.

Newborn rescued from the rubble

Mesut's photo comes a few hours after a pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, gave birth under the debris from the devastating earthquake.

The newborn girl was found by local rescuers unscathed under the pile of debris, but the rest of her family couldn't be traced.

It is believed that the mother died under the rubble before she could be rescued.

Source: TUKO.co.ke