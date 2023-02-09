A young boy in Turkey was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building

The boy was found by rescuers still sleeping peacefully and unharmed

He asked what was happening, but the rescue workers simply reassured him that nothing was wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A heartwarming video from the site of the earthquake in Turkey has shown the moment a young boy was spotted sleeping peacefully under rubble.

In the footage shared on the verified TikTok handle of CBS news, the young boy looked confused when the rescue workers discovered him.

Out of surprise, he asked in his local language, translated to mean, "What's happening?"

Boy was rescued from under rubble in Turkey. Photo credit: @cbsnews via TikTok

Source: UGC

The rescue workers reassured the boy, telling him nothing was happening and it was a good morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users can't keep calm after seeing the boy being rescued in Turkey

Below are some heartwarming thoughts netizens shared in the video's comment section.

Navile DreamWeaver indicated:

"Aw, buddy, so much has happened since you got put to bed. Hope his parents are also okay."

Yasi stated:

"He wasn't even aware of his situation. He was just shocked why there were so many people. Beautiful baby."

Eliz Manyera mentioned:

"The little boy is asking “what’s happening” and the men are saying “nothing’s happened, good morning” ❤️"

almostdoctorposting conjectured:

"The rescue crew is so sweet. They’re saying “good morning good morning”"

Watch the video below:

Turkey earthquake: Video of father sheltering his son and praying during devastating tremble gets 45mil views

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the world is still in shock after an earthquake devastated the area of Kahramanmaraş in Turkey.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the death toll is currently at 17 500 and the images and videos taken during the earthquake have left people online speechless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh