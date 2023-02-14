Nana Yaa Nyarko, a Ghanaian living in the UK, described how her husband betrayed her after she fully paid for his relocation to the European country

She regretfully revealed in an interview that her now-divorced husband cheated and fathered two children by other women

Later, according to Nana Yaa, she found out that her husband brought the children and his baby mama to the UK without her knowledge

A UK-based Ghanaian woman, Nana Yaa Nyarko, painfully detailed how her husband and mother-in-law betrayed her after funding his relocation to the European country.

The London-based woman, who works three jobs in the UK, said that after taking out loans to relocate her then-fiance to the UK, he paid her off by divorcing her.

UK-based Ghanaian woman painfully details how her husband divorced her. Photo credit: Okukuseku THE TALK SHOW.

Nana Yaa Nyarko details how it all happened

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku show, Nana Yaa painfully detailed how she reconnected with her husband after she moved to London.

"When I moved to London, I reconnected with a boyfriend I had in my adolescence in Ghana. For our wedding, I traveled to Ghana and brought him to London,'' she recalled.

Nana Yaa recounted that they had two children before her husband started showing his true colours.

''I found out he was cheating on me with someone in Ghana.''

How Nana Yaa found out about her husband's extramarital affairs

She said that her husband deceived her into believing he was going to Ghana on business when, in reality, he was there to visit his second family.

"He claimed to be going to Ghana for business, but he travelled there for five weeks to live with his sweetheart, who gave birth to two of his children.

"I received a call to let me know that he's brought his two kids and his baby mama to London."

She said they are cohabitating in a different area of the UK.

The radio host Nana Yaa emphasized that in addition to her ex-husband's harsh behaviour towards her, his mother, who was allowed to visit the UK for the first time in her life, also encouraged her son's wrongdoings.

"Although I worked very hard to pay back the loan, he never formally filed for divorce from me with my family,'' she recalled.

Watch the video below:

