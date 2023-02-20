Fashion brand Sinéad O'Dwyer recently had its AW23 fashion show, and a video has gone viral

The London-based designer selected a cast of diverse models ranging from plus-size women to physically challenged models

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions among internet users

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While many people are here for inclusivity in the fashion space, it appears Sinéad O'Dwyer's recent fashion show has left some people unimpressed.

The models came in different shapes and sizes. Credit: @tianweizhang

Source: UGC

The London-based fashion brand selected diverse models to showcase its design.

The video opens up with a pregnant woman strutting down the runway showing off her baby bump.

Then a model in a wheelchair modelling a pink ensemble. What follows is a mix of plus-size models, including a Hijab-wearing woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of diverse models on runway

cybrgalien:

"I love it but I wish some of em would put more effort in their walking!"

loveconstance_:

"It’s great that they’re all body shaped but they could have chosen people who know how to actually use a runway, they look like they don’t give a fvck to be there. They’re walks are what I see on the street."

c.vlty:

"We need more inclusivity like this in the fashion space!"

thequeen_esther:

"I’m here for the diversity but there should be a standard for talent."

etm_04:

"What's the point of modeling if you're gonna walk like you don't wanna be there. Inclusivity is wonderful but at least have standards like what was that walk they were doing 0/10."

kiko_pereira_:

"So busy trying to include everyone that they forgot that modeling is a profession and you actually need to know how to walk."

alexandracourson:

"Ok 1. Thé pregnant model did it RIGHT! I wish tat had been an option when I was preggo! I barely did any work after the third month bc I didn’t have options! 2. I LOVE the diversity. 3. If you’re going to go for a diverse body ripe and model, you have to prepare these girls to SLAY. There’s going to be a ton of shade thrown at this in either case but a little more prep could have saved a bunch of headache. They had a fabulous idea but the point will be lost in the PR because of the execution."

Lady's peppy modelling style in video leaves internet users amused

Sometimes, all you need is the right amount of confidence, and you can either have people cheering you or become a potential meme on social media.

Either way, it is a win-win situation.

One lady recently left social media users cracking up with laughter after a video surfaced on social media in which she displayed exceptional modelling skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng