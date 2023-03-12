Singer Shakira and Gerard Piqué called off their 11-year marriage in June 2022 amid claims of the footballer's infidelity

It was reported that Shakira found an empty jam jar in the fridge after returning home, implying someone else had been staying in her house

She hinted at the empty jam jar in a music video for her single Te Felicito, which takes a jab at Piqué and his new lover

Shakira opened up about her tough journey after breaking up with former Barcelona FC soccer star Gerard Piqué.

Shakira opened up about her separation from Gerard Piqué. Photo: Getty Images, Shakira.

Shakira and Piqué divorce

The 46-year-old singer said she had a rough year after separating and eventually divorcing Piqué.

She noted that writing her chart-topping diss track aimed at her ex-hubby had been important to her, as it was a healthy way to channel her emotions.

According to Page Six, Shakira said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon:

“I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 has been so important to me."

The songstress said she recorded and released the song as it felt how other women relate to her situation with her ex.

“I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through. Who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much cr*p the way I had to.”

See the video below:

