Facebook's sister platform WhatsApp warned that the new Online Safety Bill by the UK government will infringe on users' privacy

WhatsApp said in a letter on Monday, April 17, that the bill requires technology firms to break end-to-end encryption on private messaging services

The messaging app argued that should the bill be passed into law, billions of people around the world will be exposed

The Online Safety Bill aimed to hold social media companies accountable and responsible for actions that impact users' lives

Messaging app WhatsApp has raised concerns over the United Kingdom's proposed Online Safety bill.

The Facebook sister platform said the bill will allow unofficial members the power to weaken the privacy of its users.

WhatsApp user privacy

In a letter dated Monday, April 17, WhatsApp opposed the law saying they will continue to defend encryption technology for the safety of users' data worldwide.

"We do not think any company, government or person should have the power to read your personal messages, and we will continue to defend encryption technology.

"We are proud to stand with other technology companies in our industry pushing back against the misguided parts of this law that would make people in the UK and around the world less safe," read the WhatsApp letter in part.

What is Online Safety Bill?

The Online Safety Bill requires technology firms to break end-to-end encryption on private messaging services.

The bill also aims to hold social media companies accountable for actions impacting users' lives.

The company called on the UK government to re-look into the bill and ensure it aligns with the stated intention to protect end-to-end encryption and respects human rights to privacy.

Online fraud

WhatsApp noted that end-to-end encryption is a possible defence against online fraud and scams which continue to increase.

"As currently drafted, the Bill could break end-to-end encryption, opening the door to routine, general and indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages of friends, family members, employees, human rights activists and even politicians themselves..," the firm said.

The United Nations (UN) also opposes the bill, which argues that it raises a host of serious problems.

The company warned that should the UK government fail to rethink its proposals, it will withdraw its services from the country.

This could cut billions of WhatsApp communications worldwide, directed to the European nation.

