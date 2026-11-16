The UK government introduced a strict consistency requirement for dual citizens applying for a first adult British passport

South African-British dual nationals must update their South African passport details before submitting a British passport application

Failing to meet the requirement means the application cannot proceed, and dual citizens face limited travel options without the correct documents

The sun setting over the UK skyline. Images: Alexander Spatari/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Dual citizens hoping to secure a first adult British passport now face a mandatory requirement from the UK government before their application can move forward.

Under official UK Home Office guidance, any dual national holding a non-British passport, such as a South African passport, must ensure that the name and gender recorded on that foreign document exactly match the details they want printed on their new British passport. If those details differ in any way, applicants are required to correct their non-British passport first. Only once both documents reflect identical personal information can the British passport application be submitted. The rule applies to all dual nationals regardless of which country issued their second passport.

Who qualifies for a first adult British passport

A first adult British passport is issued to British nationals who have never previously held a UK passport. It carries a 10-year validity and currently costs £94, around R2,100 to apply for. Individuals whose most recent UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994 must also go through this same process rather than a standard renewal.

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As an alternative to obtaining a British passport, dual nationals can choose to endorse their foreign passport with a Certificate of Entitlement (COE) to the Right of Abode. This option costs significantly more at £589 and must be renewed each time a new foreign passport is issued, making it a less practical long-term choice for most applicants.

Travel rules dual citizens must know

Alongside the passport application requirements, the UK has introduced new entry rules under its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rollout. British dual citizens must now enter the UK using either a valid British passport, an Irish passport where applicable, or a foreign passport endorsed with a Certificate of Entitlement. Using a non-British passport alone is no longer sufficient, and dual nationals cannot apply for an ETA on a foreign passport.

Airlines are responsible for checking these documents before departure and can refuse boarding if the correct proof of British or Irish citizenship is not presented. Airlines that allow ineligible passengers to board face heavy fines, which means checks are enforced strictly at the point of departure.

The UK government also advises all passport applicants not to book travel until their new passport has been delivered. Those facing urgent travel due to a medical emergency or bereavement are advised to contact the Passport Adviceline directly for assistance.

SA passengers are about to board a flight. Images: Colin Thompson/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on South Africans moving abroad

Briefly News recently reported on an age limit for South Africans applying for New Zealand’s Work to Residence visa.

recently reported on an age limit for South Africans applying for New Zealand’s Work to Residence visa. The UK also clarified how passport renewals work for South African dual nationals in certain cases.

The Netherlands has several residence permit pathways that South Africans may want to explore.

Source: Briefly News