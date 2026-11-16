The Netherlands updated its asylum procedures in June 2026, and South Africans must meet one of three eligibility criteria to apply

Applicants report to one of two designated centres upon arrival, where screening, biometrics and legal counselling begin

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service has up to 12 months to issue a decision, and rejected applicants have the right to appeal

A view of buildings in the Netherlands. Images: Alexander Spatari/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africans seeking protection in the Netherlands now navigate a revised set of asylum procedures that came into effect on 12 June 2026. The application itself carries no cost, but the process requires meeting specific eligibility criteria before it can begin.

Who qualifies for Dutch asylum

To be considered, an applicant must fall into one of three categories.

The first is qualifying as a Geneva Convention refugee, meaning the person has a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group. The second is qualifying for subsidiary protection, which applies when someone faces serious harm upon returning home, such as the death penalty, torture, or violence linked to armed conflict. The third category covers people with an immediate family member who recently received a Dutch asylum residence permit.

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Supporting documents are essential. These include a South African passport and evidence of the danger faced in the country of origin.

How the application process works

Upon arriving in the Netherlands, applicants must report in person to a designated application centre. Those entering by land or travelling as unaccompanied minors go to AC Ter Apel, while those arriving by plane or boat before clearing border control go to AC Schiphol.

The first stage is a Reception and Preparation for Asylum Application (OVA) phase, lasting up to three days. During this time, the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) collects biometrics and records the applicant's personal history and reasons for seeking asylum. The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) separately assesses whether the applicant is entitled to housing, meals and medical care. Free legal counselling is available at this stage, and each applicant is assigned a lawyer before their formal interview takes place.

The IND then determines which of five procedures applies. These include the standard, border, admissibility, Asylum and Migration Management Regulation, and accelerated procedures. The accelerated process is reserved for applicants from countries the Netherlands considers safe.

Under the standard procedure, applicants attend a personal interview conducted with an independent interpreter. After the interview, they review the written report alongside their lawyer. The IND has six months to reach a written decision, with the option to extend that period by a further six months.

Applicants whose claims are approved collect their residence documents at an IND desk. Those whose applications are rejected may receive a return decision and an entry ban, though they retain the right to appeal to a Dutch court with legal support.

Passengers boarding a plane. Images: NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on South Africans moving abroad

Briefly News recently reported on an age limit for South Africans applying for New Zealand’s Work to Residence visa.

recently reported on an age limit for South Africans applying for New Zealand’s Work to Residence visa. The Netherlands also offers several residence permit pathways that do not all need a job offer.

A new United Kingdom rule affects South Africans applying for a first British passport.

Source: Briefly News