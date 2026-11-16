France permits South Africans and other foreigners to keep their existing citizenship when acquiring French nationality through naturalisation or declaration

French law also allows multiple nationalities to be acquired at birth or during childhood under specific conditions involving parental filiation or residency

Dual or multiple nationals in France hold the exact same rights and obligations as any French citizen born in the country

Two women holding SA passports. Images: PeopleImages/Getty

Source: Getty Images

France is one of the few countries that does not require foreigners to give up their existing citizenship when becoming French, making it an appealing destination for South Africans exploring their options abroad.

According to official French public service guidance, multiple nationalities can be obtained in several ways. At birth, a person may acquire dual nationality through the right of soil, by being born on French territory, or through the right of blood, meaning parental filiation. Children can also gain French nationality during their minority if a parent becomes French, provided the child lives with that parent and is included in their naturalisation decree or declaration.

How adults can become dual citizens in France

For adults, the most common routes are through naturalisation or declaration, which includes pathways based on marriage or ancestry. What makes France particularly accessible is that the country does not compel foreigners who become French to abandon their previous nationality. Equally, a French citizen who takes on another nationality is not required to surrender their French status.

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There is, however, an administrative step that applicants must follow. Those seeking French nationality through naturalisation or declaration are required to inform the relevant processing department of all existing nationalities they hold, and to indicate which ones they wish to keep or formally renounce.

Rights and obligations of dual nationals in France

Holding multiple nationalities does not create a lesser class of citizenship under French law. A dual or multiple national carries the same rights and responsibilities as someone who was born French, regardless of how they acquired their status. There is no distinction in treatment once citizenship is granted.

That said, multiple nationality is not always permanent. It can be lost under certain circumstances: if a foreigner's situation changes under the laws of another country or under international agreements, if a French citizen who has acquired another nationality formally declares their intention to renounce French status, or if French nationality is withdrawn following a conviction for specific crimes and offences.

For South Africans considering this route, the process is worth researching carefully, as eligibility requirements and documentation vary depending on the individual's personal circumstances and the specific pathway they intend to pursue.

A view of the Eiffel Tower. Images: Alexander Spatari/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on South Africans moving abroad

Briefly News recently reported on residence permit pathways in the Netherlands that South Africans can explore.

recently reported on residence permit pathways in the Netherlands that South Africans can explore. A new UK rule affects South Africans applying for a first British passport.

The Netherlands also updated its asylum procedures in a way that affects South Africans.

Source: Briefly News