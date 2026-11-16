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France Answers Whether South Africans Get French Citizenship Without Giving Up Their Sa Passports
Europe

France Answers Whether South Africans Get French Citizenship Without Giving Up Their Sa Passports

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • France permits South Africans and other foreigners to keep their existing citizenship when acquiring French nationality through naturalisation or declaration
  • French law also allows multiple nationalities to be acquired at birth or during childhood under specific conditions involving parental filiation or residency
  • Dual or multiple nationals in France hold the exact same rights and obligations as any French citizen born in the country

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Two women holding SA passports. Images: PeopleImages/Getty
Source: Getty Images

France is one of the few countries that does not require foreigners to give up their existing citizenship when becoming French, making it an appealing destination for South Africans exploring their options abroad.

According to official French public service guidance, multiple nationalities can be obtained in several ways. At birth, a person may acquire dual nationality through the right of soil, by being born on French territory, or through the right of blood, meaning parental filiation. Children can also gain French nationality during their minority if a parent becomes French, provided the child lives with that parent and is included in their naturalisation decree or declaration.

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How adults can become dual citizens in France

For adults, the most common routes are through naturalisation or declaration, which includes pathways based on marriage or ancestry. What makes France particularly accessible is that the country does not compel foreigners who become French to abandon their previous nationality. Equally, a French citizen who takes on another nationality is not required to surrender their French status.

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There is, however, an administrative step that applicants must follow. Those seeking French nationality through naturalisation or declaration are required to inform the relevant processing department of all existing nationalities they hold, and to indicate which ones they wish to keep or formally renounce.

Rights and obligations of dual nationals in France

Holding multiple nationalities does not create a lesser class of citizenship under French law. A dual or multiple national carries the same rights and responsibilities as someone who was born French, regardless of how they acquired their status. There is no distinction in treatment once citizenship is granted.

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That said, multiple nationality is not always permanent. It can be lost under certain circumstances: if a foreigner's situation changes under the laws of another country or under international agreements, if a French citizen who has acquired another nationality formally declares their intention to renounce French status, or if French nationality is withdrawn following a conviction for specific crimes and offences.

For South Africans considering this route, the process is worth researching carefully, as eligibility requirements and documentation vary depending on the individual's personal circumstances and the specific pathway they intend to pursue.

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A view of the Eiffel Tower. Images: Alexander Spatari/Getty
Source: Getty Images

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Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting.  Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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