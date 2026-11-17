South Africans with French Huguenot ancestry may be eligible to apply for French nationality if they meet specific age and residency conditions

Applicants must be 65 or older, have a French child or grandchild, and have lived in France for at least 25 years

The process involves several steps, a fee of around R4 745, and a formal interview before a decision is made

French Huguenot descendants in SA could qualify for French citizenship. Image: pixdeluxe and fhm

Source: Getty Images

South Africans who trace their roots back to the French Huguenots may have more of a connection to France than they realise. For those who are 65 or older, have a direct descendant who holds French nationality, and have lived in France for 25 or more years, there is a formal pathway to acquiring French citizenship through what is known as a declaration of French nationality.

To be eligible, an applicant must meet all four key conditions at the time of their declaration: they must be at least 65 years old, have a child, grandchild or great-grandchild who is a French national, have resided in France habitually and regularly for a minimum of 25 years with a valid residence permit, and have no active expulsion order or serious criminal conviction against them.

The process costs €255, which is roughly R4 745, and must be paid using a tax stamp. Applicants should be cautious of private websites that charge additional fees for arranging appointments or guiding the process, as the nationality acquisition itself is free beyond the official tax stamp.

South Africans aged 65 and older may qualify for French citizenship after 25 years in France. Image: LeoPatrizi

Source: Getty Images

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What the application requires

Preparing the application involves gathering a substantial set of documents. These include a completed Cerfa form (no. 15561) in duplicate, two recent passport photographs, proof of identity, and a full set of civil status documents covering birth, marriage and any previous partnerships or divorces. Applicants must also provide documentation proving their direct lineage to their French descendant, as well as evidence confirming that descendant's French nationality.

Proof of 25 years of continuous residence in France is also required. This can be demonstrated through documents such as social security statements, tax assessments, or other official records that cover the full period.

Once submitted, the application file is reviewed by a naturalisation platform. If all conditions are met, the declaration is registered and French nationality is effective from the date of that declaration. If conditions are not fully met, the file is forwarded to the Ministry responsible for naturalisations, which has six months to make a further determination.

Before a final decision, applicants are called in for a personal interview. This interview is not a language test, but rather an assessment of assimilation and character.

Getting proof of French nationality

For those who already hold French nationality and need to prove it, a French Nationality Certificate (CNF) can be applied for through the courts. The application is free, requires the Cerfa form no. 16237, and the court has up to six months to respond. The certificate can be used to apply for identity documents, register for civil service roles, or enter certain competitions.

If an application for a CNF is refused, the applicant has six months from the notification date to lodge an appeal through a lawyer at the judicial court of their place of residence.

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Source: Briefly News