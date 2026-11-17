Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands announced plans to open a migrant deportation hub in Rwanda in 2027

The pilot scheme will initially host around 100 single men, with deportees given access to Rwandan residency rights, education, and healthcare

Human rights groups and several world leaders raised serious concerns about Rwanda's record on repression and arbitrary detention

Estonian P. Minister Taavi Roivas, Belgian P. Minister Charles Michel, British P. Minister David Cameron, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Dutch P. Minister Mark Rutte. Images: Anadolu /Getty

Source: Getty Images

Five European Union countries have announced a plan to establish a migrant deportation "return hub" in Rwanda, set to open in 2027. Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands confirmed the joint initiative, which follows a recent EU policy reform permitting member states to operate return facilities outside the bloc.

According to BBC reports, the scheme targets migrants who have already exhausted all legal avenues to remain in those countries and cannot be directly returned to their home nations. Under the arrangement, those transferred to Rwanda would have the option to either integrate into Rwandan society, with access to residence rights, education, healthcare, the labour market, and the legal system, or return to their country of origin voluntarily.

The pilot phase will host roughly 100 people, approximately 20 from each participating country. Only single men will be transferred in the first phase, with the Netherlands focusing on nationals from countries in the same region as Rwanda. Unaccompanied children are excluded from the scheme entirely.

Supporters and critics divided

Supporters argue the hub will ease pressure on European asylum systems, provide a safer alternative to deadly Mediterranean smuggling routes, and offer a dignified solution for those with no legal right to remain. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta have both backed the scheme. The United Nations' International Organisation for Migration also confirmed it is in discussions about a possible transit support role.

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However, the plan has attracted significant backlash. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said it lacks "future or humanity." The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights warned that third countries involved must fully respect fundamental rights without risk of persecution. Human Rights Watch's Clementine de Montjoye criticised paying Kigali to host deportees, citing Rwanda's documented record of repression, arbitrary detention, and its alleged support for armed rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The announcement comes amid rising election pressure in several EU member states. Notably, irregular border crossings into the EU fell 29% in the first ten months of 2026 to around 110,000, though October saw a 22% month-on-month rise to approximately 18,100, driven largely by the Western African route to the Canary Islands.

A previous British plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda was scrapped in 2024, though Downing Street has not ruled out joining this new EU-led scheme.

The world reacts

Online commentators were sharply divided over the announcement on an Instagram post:

@the_irregular_apparel_co said:

"Rwanda is a wonderful place for everyone who needs to be safe."

@frankchristensen30 wrote:

"Disgusting, a disgrace."

@prettysaints commented:

"Shame on Rwanda."

@khomotso_mmoko shared:

"There's no war in Africa. Leave those people by the ocean."

@nexxventures wrote:

"My dear Africa. A dumping ground for their unwanted. Open basket for their greed. This is why they don't want one Africa. It's easy to exploit a small, desperate country to do unspeakable things for a little bit of money."

@gristr_andrew asked:

"Can the UK do this too?"

@tasmanijski_ joked:

"Moon is not inhabited yet, lucky them."

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Source: Briefly News