Spain opened a visa route for remote workers who earn their income from companies based outside the country

South Africans who qualify can bring their spouse, children and dependent relatives along with them

The application comes with strict financial, educational and documentation requirements that applicants must meet

Spain welcomes remote workers on the Digital Nomad visa. Image: Igor Suka and Jose A. Bernat Bacete

Source: Getty Images

For South Africans working remotely, Spain has opened a legal pathway to live and work in Europe without giving up their current job.

Spain's Digital Nomad Visa allows foreigners to reside in the country while continuing to work remotely for an employer or company based outside Spain. The visa also applies to self-employed individuals, provided that any work done for a Spanish-based client does not exceed 20% of their total professional activity.

South Africans can bring family to Spain on the visa. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

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Who qualifies for the visa

To be eligible, applicants must hold an undergraduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university or business school, or have at least three years of work experience in their current field. They must also show proof of having worked for a foreign company for at least three months before applying.

The financial threshold is set at a minimum of 200% of Spain's monthly national minimum wage. For each additional family member included in the application, further proof of funds is required: 75% of the minimum wage for the first family member, and 25% for each additional one.

The good news for families is that spouses or unmarried partners, dependent children, and dependent relatives in the ascending line can all be included in the application.

What documents applicants need

The list of required documents is detailed. Applicants need a valid passport with at least one year of validity remaining and two blank pages. A criminal record certificate covering the past two years is required, and it must be no older than six months. Health insurance that covers all risks under Spain's public health system is compulsory.

Applicants must also apply for an NIE number before submitting their visa application. All foreign documents must either be legalised by the relevant consulate or carry a Hague Apostille if the issuing country is a signatory to the 1961 Hague Convention.

The visa is valid for up to one year. Those who wish to extend their stay can apply for a foreigner's identity card, known as a TIE, two months before the visa expires. Applications are processed within 10 days, though this window may extend if the consulate requests an interview or additional documentation.

Visa applications must be submitted in person, either by the applicant or by an accredited representative, at a BLS Spain Visa Application Centre. If a visa is refused, applicants have one month to submit a reconsideration appeal to the consulate, or two months to lodge a legal appeal with the High Court of Justice of Madrid.

Full information here.

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Source: Briefly News