Lady Who Got Tired of Living in Rented Apartment in 2021 Buys Her Dream House 8 Months Later, Shares Photos
- A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a house owner and doing it by acquiring her dream home
- The excited lady narrated that it all started in August 2021 when she got tired of living in a rented apartment
- Eight months down the line, she not ticked a house off her checklist but changed jobs into something she loves
Erin Dickey, a young lady, is over the moon in celebration as her dream of owning a house finally came true.
Dickey took to LinkedIn to flaunt the new house which she said is her dream property.
Dickey said it all started in August 2021
According to the latest house owner, her desire to acquire a house was ignited in August 2021.
The lady who at that time lived in a rented apartment said she rent renewals, rising rents and other challenges with living as a tenant.
Then in January 2022, Dickey said she realised her job could no longer support her dreams as she saw fit.
However, in March 2022, Dickey got a self-satisfying job and moved into her dream house in April 2022.
Social media users celebrate the lady's success
Danny Walker said:
"And Boom….. don’t ever give up on your dreams…. Break any cycles.. God will push and pull you through it all…. Congratulations girl. You deserve it."
Austin Arangure-Ward said:
"WOOHOO! Now that’s what I’m talking making them BOSS moves, girly!! Congratulations, sis! May 2022 bring you nothing but happiness and success."
Candace Jenkins said:
"Congratulations!! This is such a testimony and something I needed to see!"
Keanna Cogborn said:
"I know thats right! We love a good testimony. Congrats! It will only continue to go up from here!"
Nurse, 24, acquires her own house in the US
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old nurse had celebrated owning a house in the US.
The 24-year-old described the feat as her first big girl purchase ever and appreciated God for its success. Her post reads:
"At 24, i have finally made my first big girl purchase everr! I am now a homeowner. God had his whole hand in this one. When you experience stepping out on faith and having God meet you where you are, That feeling is indescribable. #newhomewhodis."
