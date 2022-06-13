Noah Baafi-Danso, a US-based Ghanaian man has opened up about the amount he earns from washing cars abroad

He revealed in an interview on SVTV Africa that he studied mechanical engineering in a polytechnic in Ghana and joined his father to work after school

The elderly man revealed he had to get married to a citizen of US which helped him get the necessary permit to work

An elderly Ghanaian man by the name of Noah Baafi-Danso has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about his journey to becoming a professional car washer in the US.

In the interview, Noah shared that he was privileged to have had his father move him from Ghana to America just before turning 30 years and he has been working as a car washer since then. He makes as much as $1,000 (R16 060) from one car wash, he shared.

Man washing car, Noble in an interview

Source: UGC

The elderly man narrated that prior to traveling abroad, he studied mechanical engineering from a polytechnic in Ghana and after that joined his father to work.

Noah shared that his father got a business offer in the US and through that was able to bring him along.

The Ghanaian man revealed getting married to a citizen of America which made it possible for him to acquire the necessary working permits.

He currently has his on private business which deals in home to home car washing through bookings.

Baafi-Danso also shared that he is very passionate about what he does hence has gathered a lot of knowlegde in that field.

He shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh